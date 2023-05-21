Chief Charumbira Demands An End To Gender-Based Violence

Pan African Parliament (PAP) president Chief Fortune Charumbira says they are committed to helping in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Africa.

Charumbira made the comments after a South Africa-based pan-African anti-GBV lobby group Kwanele Foundation handed over a petition to PAP at its seat in Midrand.

Kwanele members peacefully marched near the PAP headquarters where they handed a petition to PAP’s fourth vice president Aango François Ndoutoume.

In the petition, which was handed over by Kwanele Foundation founder Sihle Sibisi, the organisation urged PAP to back its fight to end GBV on the African continent.

Kwanele demanded that PAP hosts a summit on combating GBV on the continent before the end of this year.

In response, Charumbira said PAP was concerned over the high prevalence of GBV on the continent and that the continental legislative body will support the fight to end the scourge. Charumbira said:

As PAP, we are sensitive and conscious of the fundamental issue of ending GBV, especially considering that cases of GBV remain rife across our continent. The plight of women and the girl child is central to PAP’s agenda as we seek to propel Africa on the development trajectory. Women and the girl child remain trapped in a cycle of poverty and exclusion in many spheres across Africa not least rights to equal opportunities and treatment in our society where cases of GBV are disproportionately high.

Ironically, last month Charumbira’s niece reported him to the police for allegedly sexually abusing her.

Charumbira was reported to the police in Masvingo for allegedly sexually abusing his 27-year-old married niece.

According to a leaked police memorandum, Charumbira allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant on two separate occasions.

He allegedly fondled the complainant’s breasts, kissed her without her consent, and groped her private parts.

The alleged assault took place at Rainbow Towers Hotel on 31 March this year and on 02 April at Crown Plaza Hotel, respectively.

