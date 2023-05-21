Edson Badarai Appointed GMB Substantive CEO

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Edson Badarai as the new substantive Grain Marketing Board (GMB) chief executive officer, effective 15 May 2023.

Badarai takes over from Rockie Mutenha, who retired recently after his appointment to the position in May 2017.

Mutenha was on a five-year contract, which was extended by another year, ending on 31 March this year.

Following Mutenha’s retirement, Clemence Guta was ppointed acting CEO and his tenure began on 01 April 2023. In a notice, GMB said:

The Board of Directors of Grain Marketing Board, with the approval of His Excellency The President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has appointed Dr Edson Badarai as GMB Chief Executive Officer effective 15 May 2023. This was done in terms of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31]

According to GMB, holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Free State University (South Africa), a Master of Science Degree in Strategic Management (Chinhoyi University of Technology) and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Degree in Accounting (NUST).

More: Pindula News