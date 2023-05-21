Elections Are More Than Just Election Day - Swedish Ambassador

Swedish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Asa Pehrson has said the political environment before elections determines whether the actual election is free and fair or not.

Speaking during the Child Protection Fund signing ceremony last week, Pehrson said fundamental human freedoms should be observed to guarantee credible elections. The Standard quoted her as saying:

Elections are more than just Election Day; it’s media freedom, the right to assembly and voter registration. There is one side of elections that is very technical and allows you in a democracy as a voter to register and place your vote without intimidation before, during and after the election. There is a part where after elections you need to continue the open debate and you will have the results, and the government or whatever party whatever the consolation would be, will need to be given the right to govern if the elections were held in a fair and credible manner.

Opposition parties and independent election watchdogs say the current political environment is not conducive to holding free and fair elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has been accused of moving thousands of voters from their constituencies without their knowledge and it has steadfastly refused to release the voters’ roll for an audit by opposition political parties.

Recently, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ) noted escalating incidents of politically-motivated violence.

More: Pindula News