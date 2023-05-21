Stock Theft: Police Officer Abandons Car At Roadblock And Flees

A police officer and his accomplice have been arrested for stealing and slaughtering an ox belonging to a 42-year-old woman in Uzumba, Mashonaland East Province.

The cop, Constable Kudzanai Hwingwiri and a civilian Admire Machipisa, both from the Chikurubi Support Unit camp were intercepted at a police roadblock.

Writing for CITE, Senzeni Ncube reported police sources as saying the two suspects were nabbed by officers from Mutawatawa camp who were manning a roadblock on Friday morning at Magunje turn off, Murehwa under operation “No to Bangamuto”. Said a source:

While carrying out a stop and search roadblock, a Nissan Sylph, registration number ACY 0325 approached from Mutawatawa direction wherefore constable Makaza signaled the driver to stop. When the motor vehicle stopped, Constable Makaza demanded to search the vehicle after introducing himself to the driver. That is when the accused Constable Hwingwiri went out of the vehicle and pretended to be heading to the boot. He then insisted that his boot had problems opening. He then switched off his engine and immediately fled from the scene.

Constable Madzivadondo and Constable Chiorese chased after him but he soon disappeared in a nearby field.

Machipisa was arrested by Sergeant Nyarupota and Constable Makaza as he tried to exit the vehicle. Added the source:

A search was then conducted on the boot of the vehicle, where the police officers discovered the carcass of an ox. A thorough search was also made in the vehicle where they recovered a police identity card belonging to Hwingwiri of the rank of Constable and a fully charged magazine of an AK 47 rifle. The beast had not been skinned but had been cut into halves and its offals had been removed and placed in a sack. The head, which was removed from the carcass, was also packed in the boot.

Machipisa was interrogated by the Police and he revealed that they had stolen the ox from a cattle pen in Mutarimanja village.

He led a team comprising Sergeant Nyarupota, Constable Vuma and Constable Mazivadondo to the complainant’s residence where he indicated to them where they stole the ox.

Machipisa also led the police officers to the place where they had slaughtered the ox, about 400 metres west of the complainant’s homestead near the road. Said the police source:

[The] complainant affirmed that she had her ox stolen from the cattle pen. She was taken to Magunje where she managed to identify the carcass in the accused persons’ vehicle as that of her stolen ox. The total value stolen is united states dollars 300 and was recovered.

More: Pindula News