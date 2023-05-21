Sugar Association Allays Fears Of Looming Sugar Shortage

The Zimbabwe Sugar Association (ZSA) has dismissed reports that there could be a shortage of sugar in the country.

ZSA chairman, Muchadeyi Masunda told The Sunday News that the country has adequate sugar on the market as millers resumed operations last month.

Last week, in Bulawayo some shops were only selling one kilogramme of sugar packets with customers allowed to buy only two packets. Said Masunda:

We can assure the market that there is no shortage of sugar with both Triangle and Hippo Mills having resumed milling at the beginning of the new milling season in April.

He said that if adequate resources are available, it was possible for the sugar industry to double its installed capacity of producing 800 000 metric tonnes of raw sugar.

Masunda said the sugar industry required vast tracts of land in the Lowveld and a fairly sophisticated water irrigation system to double production.

More: Pindula News