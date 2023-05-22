War veteran, diplomat, and former Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe CEO Ambassador Thomas Mandigora has died from a stroke suffered last month.

His youngest daughter Rufaro said the gap left by her father is irreplaceable adding that he was her pillar of strength. She said:

I am failing to express my father’s attitude towards myself and the whole family. He provided everything for the family. He was a jovial man who understands and committed to his family.

He served as Ambassador to Botswana for 12 years, working to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Zimbabwe and Botswana. He also worked for ZANU during the war and joined the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation after the war, serving in various capacities before becoming CEO of BAZ.

He held a Masters in Business Administration degree and a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration.

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Kindness Paradza, described Ambassador Thomas Mandigora as a trained journalist who worked well with others in the media and had a jovial personality. He said:

He was a director of news and current affairs at ZBC. He was our mentor and we worked very well. He was a loving friend and a mentor who has a passion for his job. Our hearts bleed because we lost a hero.

His colleagues have requested a hero status for him.