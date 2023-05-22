Shugeta Letter To Friends, Fans And Family As He Leaves Power FM

Tafadzwa Shugeta Ben wrote a note to inform his friends, fans, and family that he is leaving Power FM. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Shugeta expressed his gratitude to his colleagues, bosses, and fans for their support during his time at the station.

He also mentioned his sadness about leaving his co-host Butterphly, who he considered his accomplice and right-hand comrade. Shugeta praised her as one of the best presenters of their time and expressed his desire to work with her again in the future.

He thanked Power FM for the lessons and mentorship that helped him grow as a brand and a person, and for the friends, he made there. He expressed his faith in God and promised to keep in touch with his fans. We present his note below:

Dear Friends, Fans and Family This note serves to inform you that I am leaving Power FM. It is with hearffelt gratitude and a full heart that I say Farewell. I would like to thank my Power FM fans immensely as well as the other presenters, my fellow colleagues and bosses who welcomed me with open arms and we worked together during my tenure at the station. It is with great sadness that i get to part with my accomplice, my right hand Comrade in arms, sahwira wangu mukuru Butterphly . She in my opinion is one of the best presenters our time. She was my senior and she selflessly showed me the ropes and she taught me a lot. We created magic in the studio and we made great memories. I am going to miss you Butterphly. If ever an opportunity arises for us to work together again, even outside radio I would love that and will not hesitate to take it up. This is goodbye to PowerFm one of the most loved radio stations in Zimbabwe, I am so grateful for the lessons and the mentorship. I have grown as a brand , as a person and I have made so many friends and most of them who are now family through Power FM. As I seek new frontiers and expand my horizons, I put my faith in God and ndinovimba you will be seeing me or hearing from me very soon. All my love Tafadzwa Shugeta Ben

Shugeta leaves the station a few weeks after Pathisani Sibanda and Tinashe Chikuse, known as the “champions league” duo, departed for Capitalk FM.

Shugeta started working at Power FM in 2022, having previously worked at the station’s sister station National FM where he hosted the show called Sowe raMadzibaba Shugeta (MshikaShika).

In 2022, he and Butterphly became the new hosts of Power FM’s Drive Time show called the Drive Thru, which aired from Monday to Friday between 3 pm and 6 pm. They took over from Hazvinei ‘Dj Chilli’ Sakarombe, who moved to the 9 pm to midnight slot.