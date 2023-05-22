US-based Zimbabwean Comedian Long John Jonasi Wins Boston Comedy Festival

Learnmore “Long John” Jonasi, a US-based Zimbabwean stand-up comedian, won the Boston Comedy Festival at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre in Boston.

The festival is a prestigious event for up-and-coming comedians, consisting of an elimination-style tournament running throughout the week. Jonasi, whose real name is Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, is also an actor. The comedian shared his victory with fans on social media. He said:

Man!! I just won the legendary Boston Comedy Festival, “This is a big deal,” it was so much fun competing with comedians from all over America and your boy represented. #TheVillageBoy.

After being announced as the Boston Comedy Festival winner, Learnmore Jonasi, who recently moved to the US, expressed in his acceptance speech that the win was a dream come true. He said to applause from the audience:

I just want to say thank you so much Boston Comedy Festival. This is amazing. This was a dream all the way from my village. Twelve years ago I used to dream to do this now I‘m travelling the world and making people laugh.

Jonasi, previously known as Long John, was raised by his grandparents in Chimanimani. He became a local and South African star before rising to fame in the US.

In 2017, he won the National Arts Merit Awards for Outstanding Comedian of the Year, the Savanna Comic Choice Awards for Pan African Comic of the Year, and the People’s Choice Award in Steve Harvey’s Stand Up Spotlight competition.

In 2020, he won the National Arts Merit Awards for Outstanding Comedian of the Year. He has been touring the US recently, and his win at the Boston Comedy Festival is expected to advance his career.

