Shakahola Massacre Death Toll Rises To 240, Some Linked To Paul Mackenzie

The death toll in the Shakahola Forest massacre has risen to 240 after the discovery of two decomposed skeletons linked to Paul Mackenzie on Monday. The authorities are struggling to identify the gender of the skeletons. The forensic team will commence the autopsy of the 123 bodies exhumed in Phase 2.

A Senate committee investigating the proliferation of religious organizations toured the gravesites and found three more bodies, including one wrapped in a Maasai bedsheet. The committee recommended deploying additional personnel to the search and rescue team, regulating freedom of worship, and equipping the nearest police station to serve Shakahola.

Coast Regional boss Rhoda Onyancha said operation is ongoing and the forensic team is expected to commence autopsy of the 123 bodies exhumed in Phase 2.

The Senate Ad hoc committee on proliferation of religious organizations led by Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana was in shock when they saw one of the bodies wrapped up in a Maasai bedsheet. Nation Africa cites him as saying:

We want to say that even as we are living today, some more bodies were found. We have come face-to-face with the death of our people. We have come face-to-face with skeletons. We have also visited a mass grave that, as we are informed, was carrying about 67 people who have been exhumed, and that particular place was called Bethlehem.

The Senate committee investigating the Shakahola Forest massacre also visited Galilaya, the location of Mackenzie’s house. It is alleged that this is where the cult leader implemented punishment and judgment for those who violated his radical teachings. During the visit, the committee examined the area in detail.

Senator Eddy Okech called for an increase in the number of rescue and search personnel, while Senator Tabitha Mutinda requested that the government equip the Lango Baya Police Station, the nearest administrative post to Shakahola.

During their fact-finding mission on Friday, the Senate committee met with security officials, religious leaders, and NGO representatives. Senator Mungatana emphasized the need to prevent further deaths due to individuals who mislead citizens in the name of worship.

