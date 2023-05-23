Sheasham In No-Show For PSL Match Against CAPS United

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between CAPS United and Sheasham that was supposed to happen at Mandava was cancelled after Sheasham did not show up for the game. This was despite efforts by ZIFA and PSL to persuade them to host the game in Zvishavane.

CAPS United went through all the pre-match rituals before the game was cancelled. Sheasham were unhappy about the de-homologation of Bata Stadium and claimed their lease agreement at Mandava had expired.

PSL responded the next day, guaranteeing that the match would proceed at Mandava. Read part of the PSL letter from the PSL chief executive officer Kenny Ndebele to Sheasham on Saturday:

We acknowledge receipt and thank you for your letter dated 19 May 2023, and advise as follows; The Matchday 10 Castle Lager PSL fixture programme was released on Tuesday 17 May 2023 wherein it was stated that your match against CAPS United FC will be played at Mandava Stadium. The fixture remains unchanged. Please be advised that the PSL booked Mandava Stadium for the match and the stadium is available for the match. All the matchday service providers have been informed of the fixture. We appreciate that your Club is ‘determined not to bring the football league into disrepute’ and the league is currently holding your security deposit of $USD4000 (Four Thousand Dollars) which you paid when you joined the PSL at the beginning of the season. In this regard we will be releasing part of this security deposit in the sum of US$2 000 (Two Thousand Dollars) to assist you in fulfilling this fixture. The fixture will not be postponed.

The new boys, however, stood their ground. Sheasham chairman Reginald Chidawanyika on Friday wrote to ZIFA and PSL asking for a postponement of the match, citing their inability to raise the resources to host the match at Mandava on short notice. Wrote Chidawanyika:

We must also emphasise that we are not defiant that the match be played at Mandava Stadium, but we are asking for a postponement of the match due to financial constraints and short notice emanating from the above chronological of events. Further to that also due to the fact that we still have to re-negotiate a new lease agreement with FC Platinum following the approval of Bata Stadium by FIB which then triggered the lapse of our short-term lease with FC Platinum. We sincerely beseech you to consider our request as we are victims of the circumstances that we have no control over as they were largely unforeseen.

Chidawanyika stated that Sheasham is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of football. He also expressed regret for any inconvenience that may be caused by the club’s request to interested parties.