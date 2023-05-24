RBZ Releases Gold-backed Token And Mosi Oa Tunya Coin Prices - 24 May 2023

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) published the prices of the Mosi Oa Tunya Gold Coin and the Gold-backed Digital Token as of 24 May 2023.

The values provided represent the prices in different currencies US dollars, South African Rand, Botswana pula, British pounds, Australian dollars, Euros and Zimbabwean dollars.

One Ounce was being sold as follows:

US$2,067.66

ZAR39,695.97

BWP28,324.11

AUD3,135.67

GBP1,663.31

UER 1,918.05

ZWL4,684,520.02

Half of an Ounce was sold as follows:

US$1,033.83

ZAR19,847.99

BWP14,162.05

AUD1,567.83

GBP831.65

EUR959.03

ZWL2,342,260.01

A quarter of an Ounce was sold as follows:

US$516.92

ZAR9,923.99

BWP7,081.03

AUD783.92

GBP415.83

EUR479.51

ZWL1,171,130.01

A tenth of an Ounce was sold as follows:

US$206.77

ZAR3,969.60

BWP2,832.41

AUD313.57

GBP166.33

EUR191.81

ZWL468,452.00

GOLD-BACKED DIGITAL TOKEN PRICE PER MILLIGRAM (MG)