Saka Extends His Stay At Arsenal To At Least 2027

Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka has extended his stay at Emirates to at least the summer of 2027 after signing a new four-year contract with the Gunners.

Saka’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of next season. He has been a standout player for Arsenal in the last two seasons, scoring 14 goals and registering 11 assists in all competitions this season.

He was also the club’s top scorer last term with 11 goals. Saka’s new deal is a boost for Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta, and he joins Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli in committing their futures to the club. Saka told the Arsenal official website:

I’m just really happy. There’s been a lot of talking and it’s been a while, but I’m here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club – look where we are. For me, it’s about achieving my personal ambitions; how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out. Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my teammates, the coaching staff. I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta congratulated winger Bukayo Saka on his new contract and thanked everyone who worked to make it happen. In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Arteta praised Saka’s character and how he represents the club in the best possible way. He said:

He represents this club in the best possible way and he has merited this contract with his contributions to the team, the club and how he is. Now we have to move again. He’s a very special person. He’s really likeable, really humble and loved by everybody here. The way he talks to people, he really takes time to understand how people are feeling and what they need. It’s not something he does because of his role, he’s genuine. That’s his biggest attribute, that he cares for people.

Arteta hopes more young talent will commit to the club after Bukayo Saka signed a new four-year contract, along with Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal’s next targets for contract renewals could be Martin Odegaard and William Saliba.