Zimbabwean Comedian Wechijandukwa Obtains Degree In Social Work

Zimbabwean comedian Wechijandukwa has obtained a degree in Social Work and announced his achievement on social media. He expressed gratitude to God, his family, friends, and followers for their support, which inspired him to succeed. He also thanked them for being a source of inspiration throughout his studies. He posted on social media:

Yes I made it! Bachelor of Social Work Degree – Finally succeded & completed- certified and verified Social worker Manyama Thank you Good Lord, Thank you family, friends, & all my followers, you have all been my source of inspiration, through your love and support we made it Changamu Changamu Pronto Quagmire