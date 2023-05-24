Pindula|
ZINARA Has Released New Toll Fees Effective 25 May 2023

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has announced the release of the new toll fees effective from 25 May 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZINARA said the toll fees will be implemented in accordance with Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZINARA has stated that only the toll fees denominated in Zimbabwean dollars (ZWL) have been changed, while those in United States dollars (USD) will remain unchanged. 

Vehicle Class                                            USD Tariff         New Tariff (ZWL) 

  1. Motorcycle                                   Exempted              Exempted
  2. Light Motor Vehicles                         2                          4,400
  3. Minibuses                                             3                          6,600
  4. Buses                                                     4                          8,800
  5. Heavy Vehicles                                    5                          11,000
  6. Haulage Trucks                                  10                          22,000
  7. Residential Discount Per Term      40                         88,000

ZINARA had previously released an update on May 1, 2023, which announced the toll fees for vehicles. The fees were as follows:

  1. Motorcycles are exempted,
  2. Light Motor Vehicles – USD 2 or ZW$ 2,200,
  3. Minibuses – USD 3 or ZW$3,300,
  4. Buses – USD 4 or ZW$4,400,
  5. Heavy Vehicles – USD 5 or ZW$ 5,500,
  6. Haulage Trucks – USD 10 or ZW$11,000, and
  7. Residential Discount per term – USD 40 or ZW$44,000.

The Zimbabwean dollar has rapidly lost value against the United States dollar (USD) since its reintroduction in 2019. The depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar has been caused by factors such as economic mismanagement, corruption, and political instability.

The devaluation of the currency has resulted in increased prices of goods and services, reduced purchasing power, and has negatively impacted the economic growth and development of Zimbabwe.

Toll FeesZimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA)

