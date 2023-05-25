Delta Beverages Depot Robbed Of US$20 000, R18 000

Six armed robbers attacked security guards and workers at a Delta Beverages depot in Chipinge before robbing the company of over US$20 000 and R18 000 in cash.

In a post on their Twitter page, the Police said the suspects, who are still at large, robbed the Delta Beverages depot on 22 May this year. Reads the post:

The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Delta Beverage Depot, Chipinge on 22/05/23. Six unknown suspects armed with unidentified pistols attacked security guards, a truck driver, and a cashier before stealing US$20 965 and ZAR 18 750 cash. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Armed robberies are on the increase in Zimbabwe as a lot of people now prefer storing value in US dollars often stocked away from formal banking institutions for fear of losing them.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, Zimbabwe recorded 1 120 armed robberies in 2021, compared with 931 in the previous year.

In 2022, in a bid to reduce robberies and rampant gun crime in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa extended a gun amnesty that allowed Zimbabweans illegally in possession of firearms to surrender them to the police with no questions asked.

Here are some robbery prevention tips for businesses:

Stay Alert: Be aware of what is happening inside and around your business at all times.

Train Your Staff: It’s important to share robbery prevention and response guidelines with your staff so that they are informed.

Ensure Visibility: Make sure your business is well-lit on the inside and outside, especially key areas which include all entryways and windows.

Cash registers should not store large amounts of cash. Bank deposits should be made often, only during business hours and never at routine times.

Alarm systems and security cameras should be installed and announced using signage.

Inform potential robbers of the measures that your business has taken to deter robbery.

Entrances should be outfitted with deadbolt locks. Windows and doors should have metal crossbars.

Befriend your neighbours and agree to keep an eye out for each other’s establishments.

Hire real, live security personnel, that is, security guards.

More: Pindula News