Juvenile Rape Cases Rise In Harare

Police in Harare have expressed concern over an increase in rape cases involving minor children.

ZRP spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and take proactive steps to protect their children from harm.

He also called upon parents to monitor their children’s online activities and ensure they are not exposed to potential sexual predators. Said Insp Chakanza:

In one of the cases, police arrested and released a 15-year-old boy into the custody of his guardian for raping a 9-year-old girl.

The boy once stayed at the same house as the girl in Kuwadzana.

Sometime in September 2019, the girl’s mother went to meet her brother at a footbridge in Kuwadzana 3 leaving the girl alone at home.

The accused person took advantage and invited the girl to their room and raped her.

He threatened to assault her if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

On another date in October 2019, the girl’s mother went to town leaving her at home, and the accused lured her to the bathroom and raped her. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

In the same month, the boy followed the girl to the toilet and raped her.

The matter came to light last month when the girl visited her grandmother in Masvingo for the school holidays when she disclosed the matter to her.

A report was lodged on May 20 leading to the arrest of the accused person.

He was released into the custody of his guardian and the victim was referred to the Family Support Clinic for medical examination.