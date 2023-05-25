Man (52) Robbed After Boarding Mushikashika Vehicle In Shurugwi

Police in Midlands Province have reiterated their call to members of the public to desist from boarding mushikashika (private) vehicles, and instead resort to public transport to avoid being robbed.

This comes after a 52-year-old man was robbed of cash and a cellphone on Monday by three men who had offered him a lift in Shurugwi.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the assailants are still at large. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a robbery case in which a 52-year-old man was robbed of cash amounting to US$385 and a cellphone on May 22 at about 1840 hours in Shurugwi. It is alleged that Felix Matenda of Munikwa village boarded a grey Honda Fit which had three occupancy near Glow Service Station. He was travelling to Gamwa from Shurugwi. Upon reaching the Todal Mine turn-off along the Shurugwi-Masvingo Road, the driver pulled off the road and parked the vehicle.

Insp Mahoko added that one of the passengers produced a knife and threatened to kill Matenda before robbing him of money and a cellphone.

In some cases, travellers prefer boarding mushikashika because they are faster than public transport and also they can negotiate fares with the owner of the vehicle.

However, in parts of the country where roads are damaged, mushikashika vehicles are the only mode of transport available, which leaves travellers at the mercy of criminals.

More: Pindula News