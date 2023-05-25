Mthwakazi Republic Party Accuses Binga Chief Of Blocking Rally

The opposition secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) party has accused Chief Sinamagonde of Binga South of attempting to prevent people from attending their rally in Chibila Village, Ward 22.

MRP said the police cleared the rally for 18 May 2023 but Chief Sinamagonde instructed his headmen to arrange meetings in their separate villages.

The opposition party said the traditional leader did this to prevent villagers from attending their political rally.

MRP’s council candidate Coaster Mathe told CITE that before the rally, Chief Sinamaginde started telling villagers not to attend their rally “because they must support ZANU PF.” Said Mathe:

Nothing can stop Mthwakazi from going ahead but it was challenging to have the rally, which was supposed to start at 9 am and end at 4 PM. Despite the chief’s efforts, we carried on with our rally with the people who were there.

Chairperson of the MRP Youth League, Mudenda Chilumbo, also claimed that Chief Sinamaonde tried to disrupt their rally. Said Mudenda:

There were eight meetings in one area so that people would be occupied but because the meetings had no agenda, some started protesting and others realised those meetings were a ploy to prevent them from coming to us. Some people then left the meetings while some headmen who sympathise with us told the villagers they were acting under the chief’s orders to keep them.

However, when contacted for a comment, Chief Sinamagonde told CITE that MRP was trying to hurt his reputation. He said:

You must ask MRP if they came to me as chief of the area. Even after receiving police approval, they should have gone to me as the chief and informed me they will be meeting with people in the area. I heard they were accusing me of withholding people from attending their rally. I cannot deny anyone permission to attend rallies. As a chief, I lead everyone regardless of who they are. How can I block people if people are the ones who don’t want to go, must I force them to attend rallies?

Chief Sinamagonde said he doesn’t know why MRP insulted him, adding he holds his own meetings to revive village structures as he is a new chief.

In December 2022, MRP accused Chief Mzimuni Masuku of Gwanda of abusing his authority after he allegedly cancelled their rally that had been cleared by the Police.

More: Pindula News