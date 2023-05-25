Suicide Joke On WhatsApp Lands CID Officer In Trouble

A Criminal Investigations Department (CID) detective is facing disciplinary action after posting a picture of himself with a gun to his chin, and the message: “We will meet in heaven” on Sunday.

ZimLive reported that Detective Constable Jonah Nomore Gono, of the CID minerals and fauna unit in Bindura, Mashonaland Central, posted a picture on his WhatsApp status showing a pistol pressed against his chest with his chin, pointing at his neck.

Accompanying the picture was a message written in Shona: “Tosangana kudenga (We will meet in heaven)”, and three sad emojis.

But after 20 minutes as friends and colleagues called his phone and sent messages to check on him, the detective posted a new WhatsApp status saying “Sorry… I’m fyn”.

ZimLive reported police sources as saying Gono was asked by his bosses to write a report.

He is likely to be arrested and charged under the Police Act for “acting in an unbecoming or disorderly manner or in any manner prejudicial to good order or discipline or reasonably likely to bring discredit to the police force.”

If convicted, Gono could be discharged from the police or face a reduction in rank and a reprimand.

