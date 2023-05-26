Armed Robbers Target Tobacco Farmers

Two tobacco farmers in Mashonaland Central Province were targetted by armed robbers recently and lost thousands of cash in United States dollars.

Mash Central provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha told The Herald that a family in the tobacco farming business from Batsirai village under Chief Nyamaropa was robbed recently.

Sgt Major Chikasha said Green Bhaira (36), Bridget Nyakupfuka (34) and their 15-year-old daughter were sleeping when Timothy Chikomba (34) of the same village and nine others approached their homestead at around 9 PM.

Chikomba allegedly called for Bhaira saying he was wanted for bailing tobacco belonging to Julias Chikuni.

Bhaira refused to open the door and the robbers forcibly broke down the door.

Police said Bhaira tried to fight back but was assaulted with an iron bar all over his body.

He escaped and went to his neighbour Lamech Chemusora (40) seeking assistance.

The robbers also assaulted Nyakupfuka with an unknown object on the forehead demanding cash. She gave them US$3 200 and the accused left.

When Bhaira returned with Chemusora the robbers were gone. The matter was reported at Madziwa police base and Chikomba was arrested.

Bhaira and his wife sustained swollen foreheads and were taken to Shamva Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

In another incident that occurred in Mt Darwin, Sgt Major Chikasha said armed robbers pounced on Patricia Kadirire (43) of Kushinga village C under Chief Kandeya.

Kadirire was sleeping with her two children aged 10 and 3 when she was woken up by loud banging at the door at around 1 AM.

Police said the accused, Luckmore Kimbili Murombedzi (32), of Hukama village under Chief Chihota in Chikomba and two others forcibly entered the house.

Kadirire and the children were sprayed with an unknown substance causing them temporary blindness.

The robbers demanded US$4 000 which they said Kadirire received from tobacco sales but she offered them US$735.

While the robbers were busy loading groceries from Kadirire’s tuckshop, the shopkeeper Petros Moffat untied himself and ran to inform Paul Kamukombe who mobilised villagers.

The robbers who were on foot went to the Harare-Mukumbura highway with the loot and were looking for transport.

The villagers managed to apprehend Murombedzi but the other suspects disappeared into the darkness.

More: Pindula News