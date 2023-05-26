Chamisa Calls For Single Currency In Africa, Visa-free Travel

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Change Champion in Chief Nelson Chamisa said that Africa should use one currency and scrap the visa requirement for Africans to foster unity on the continent.

Chamisa made the comments on Thursday, 25 May in his message celebrating the 60th anniversary of Africa Day.

The African continent commemorated this year’s Africa Day under the theme “Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area”.

Chamisa also called for the removal of colonial boundaries which he said were imposed on Africa by the Berlin Conference.

The Berlin Conference was a meeting of European powers held in 1884-85 in Berlin, Germany, whose objective was to divide and regulate European colonisation and trade in Africa during the period known as the Scramble for Africa.

In his message, Chamisa also called for an end to military coups, wars and terrorism. He wrote:

A TRULY PROSPEROUS & HAPPY AFRICA IS ONLY POSSIBLE UPON A TRULY FREE & UNITED AFRICA…There is no true happiness without true freedom! The African Union’s theme 2023 is accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area to bring greater prosperity to the continent. Africa can not be truly free until all Africa and Africans are free. Africa can not be fully secure until all of Africa and Africans are secure. Africa will not be truly democratic until all Africa and Africans taste and enjoy the apple of democracy. Africa will not be truly developed until all Africa and Africans are developed. Africa will not be truly prosperous until all Africa and Africans truly and fully; tear & pull down the artificial Berlin Conference- imposed boundaries and borders designed in Europe.

adopt one currency-a single African currency.

a visa-free Africa

build strong security, communication, media, economic and financial support systems & institutions.

stop and reject the rigging of elections, coups, violence and terrorism upon building mechanisms of dealing with the same in any African country! We must strengthen democracy and the Responsibility To Protect doctrine and framework.

More: Pindula News