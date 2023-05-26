Doctors At Mpilo Hospital Remove 30kg Tumour From Woman (39)

Doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo have successfully removed a tumour weighing about 30kgs from a 39-year-old old woman’s belly.

Portia Gowero told the Chronicle that she had lived with the growth for two years and spent all her possessions trying to find a cure for the tumour.

Gowero, a mother of seven, had been to Mutare Provincial Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals seeking medical attention but could not be cured.

She underwent a two-hour-long surgery to remove the tumour at Mpilo on Wednesday.

A team of 10 medical practitioners managed to remove the tumour which has been growing since February 2021.

Gowero said when the tumour started developing, she never took it seriously as she suspected that she was carrying her eighth child.

The Cancer Council says tumours can begin anywhere in the stomach but most begin in the glandular tissue on the stomach’s inner surface.

Below are some of the stomach cancer signs and symptoms:

a painful or burning sensation in the abdomen

heartburn or indigestion (dyspepsia)

a sense of fullness, even after a small meal

nausea and/or vomiting

loss of appetite and/or weight loss

swelling of the abdomen

unexplained tiredness or weakness

blood in vomit

black-coloured faeces

