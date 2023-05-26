Frederick Shava To Visit China From 27 May To 2 June

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava is set to visit China from 27 May to 02 June.

CGTN on Friday reported Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning as saying Shava’s visit is at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Shava is a former Zimbabwean ambassador to China and former Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

More: Pindula News