MRP Threatens To Seize Airports, Borders To Stop Gold Smuggling

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) Youth League has threatened to close all the country’s borders and airports before the August elections to end the smuggling of precious metals including gold.

MRP accused individuals linked to ZANU PF of gold smuggling saying the Government was doing nothing to stop the vice.

Speaking at an MRP star rally held in Lobengula Hall in Bulawayo on Thursday, Mudenda Chilumbo, Chairperson of the MRP Youth League said Zimbabweans should restore the spirit of the liberation struggle to stop resource plundering by the ruling elite. CITE quoted Chilumbo as saying:

We have the borders at Plumtree, Beitbridge and Kazungula plus airports that are the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo and the Victoria Falls International Airport, we will take them to a halt. No plane will fly from Joshua Mqabuko or Victoria Falls International airports. No haulage trucks will also move out of the border. This is the only way to stop this nonsense. We have doctors, nurses and teachers who are suffering yet there are gold smugglers. It is our duty to stop that nonsense. Let us restore the spirit of the liberation struggle.

In March and April this year, Al Jazeera premiered “Gold Mafia” which exposed individuals, some with links to the Government and State institutions, allegedly involved in gold smuggling and money laundering.

“Gold Mafia” is a four-part investigation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit (I-Unit) which exposed gold smuggling gangs in Southern Africa.

The gangs help criminals launder hundreds of millions of dollars, getting rich themselves while plundering their nations.

They use gold to turn dirty cash into clean, seemingly legitimate money for those with large amounts of unaccounted wealth.

The gangs do so by using a complex web of companies, counterfeit identities and fake documents.

More: Pindula News