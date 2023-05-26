Rapist Dad Sentenced To 18 Years In Jail

A 33-year-old from Dangamvura, Mutare has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for drugging and raping his 13-year-old daughter.

The convict (name withheld to protect the identity of the victim), will, however, serve an effective 18-year jail term after two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The man was convicted and sentenced this week by Mutare regional magistrate, Pathekhile Msipa, for rape as defined in Section 65(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The Manica Post reported that the man had gained popularity in the Mutare automobile industry as a VW specialist.

When he appeared before the magistrate, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the rape charges.

Prosecuting, Nomathemba Sayi said from 2021 to June 2022, the man raped his then Form One 13-year-old daughter in Dangamvura in a bushy area near Mutare’s Central Business District.

The court heard that on an unknown date in 2021, the man bought some fruit juice and laced it with an unknown drug before giving it to his daughter, son and wife.

Soon after drinking the spiked juice, the girl started feeling dizzy and vomited.

The girl saw the accused person lifting her brother and placing him in his car which was parked outside.

Her mother passed out.

The 13-year-old, who was still vomiting, left for her bedroom and her father followed her and raped her.

Sayi told the court that the man would sexually abuse his teen daughter whenever he pleased.

He would sexually abuse his daughter in his office when she came to collect bus fare or in his car at a secluded bushy place. Said Sayi:

On June 4, 2022, the complainant visited his father’s workplace as she needed a school file. Instead of the father driving to town to get the file for his daughter, he drove to a bushy area where he had oral sex with her before raping her.

The teenager later gathered courage and informed her mother about the sexual abuse.

She was immediately taken to the police to file a complaint.

The girl was medically examined and the report is before the courts as an exhibit.

More: Pindula News