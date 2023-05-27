Bulawayo Council Threatens To Sue Individuals "Illegally" Repairing Roads

Bulawayo City Council has threatened to take legal action against individuals who fix roads without authorisation.

In a notice dated 26 May 2023, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube reminded stakeholders that the law stipulates that the planning, design, construction, maintenance, rehabilitation and management of all roads under a local authority’s jurisdiction are its responsibility. He added:

In accordance with section 53 of the Roads Act, Part IX, if any person does any act which he has not been authorised to do by the road authority concerned, the city may, by notice in writing, direct the person, at his own expenses and within such period as shall be specified in the notice, to restore the land to the condition in which it was before the unauthorised act. If the person fails to comply with the direction within the period specified, he shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level four, or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months or to both such fine and such imprisonment. The road authority may cause to be carried out such work as may be necessary to restore the land and may recover from the person concerned any expense incurred in the work.

This comes as there has been a proliferation of illegal road rehabilitation in various parts of the city, with most of the illegal road rehabilitators asking for money from motorists.

In October 2022, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) raised concern over “dangerous and illegal acts” by some members of the public who were repairing roads using bricks and soil around towns. ZRP spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said at the time:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the dangerous and illegal acts being conducted by certain individuals and groups on the roads around suburbs and towns in the country. The individuals and groups purporting to be conducting road repairs through heaps of bricks and soil. In the process, the flow of traffic is disturbed while the lives of these individuals are at risk. Some are even leaving heaps of soil and bricks on the roads while others remove the purported bricks and soil structures once payment has been received as they solicit for more payments or contributions from motorists. The public is urged to report these individuals and groups to the Police as their activities are interfering with road safety principles. The Police also cautions individuals who are moving with some wheelchairs and children and then wait at traffic lights (robots) to seek for donations or assistance from the public. This is again interfering with traffic movements and endangering lives of the individuals. The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to be safety conscious on the roads and avoid disturbing the flow of traffic besides putting their lives at risk.

More: Pindula News