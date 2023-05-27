Marondera Well Digger "Buried Alive" For Six Hours

A Marondera man said he is lucky to be alive after he was “buried alive” after a well collapsed on him while he was 11 metres underground.

The Marondera well digger, Collin Kaseke (55), popularly known as Mudhara Vibes, said he was trapped for six hours in the well before he was rescued.

Speaking to NewsDay recently in Marondera, Kaseke said the rope he had used to lower himself into the well probably saved him from suffocating, making the opening that supplied him with oxygen. He said:

I cannot forget that day, I always relive what happened. I cannot believe that I am still alive. It was by the Grace of God. As I was going up using a rope, the well collapsed. Sand pushed me down, but I did not let the rope go. I was facing downwards, I felt as if I was lifting the world. As people tried to pull the rope thinking that I was dead, I pulled it back signalling that I was alive. That created an opening that supplied oxygen.

Kaseke said his near-death experience changed his outlook on life and he is now a “born again” Christian. He said:

While trapped, I observed that my ancestors who are buried underground were sleeping. I was under the earth and they did nothing. I had to look up and the one above (God) saved me. I am now a member of the Grace Bible Academy.

The Marondera Fire Brigade team pulled Kaseke out thinking they were retrieving a “dead body”. He said:

I started feeling that the weight of the sand was decreasing on me. Hope was renewed. One of the rescuers grabbed my hand and when he discovered that I was alive he dropped it and fled. He couldn’t believe that I had made it. They retrieved me after a caucus.

Kaseke reportedly dug hundreds of wells in and around Marondera, but he quit his job following his brush with death.

The accident left him with permanent injuries as his left hand is now paralysed. He said:

… it is because I held to the rope for too long. I now survive on doing menial jobs.

Here are some safety tips to be observed when digging wells:

Before you start digging ensure that there are no underground utility lines or pipes or telecommunication cables in the area where you plan to dig.

Wear protective gear such as gloves, eye protection, and a hard hat to protect yourself from potential hazards such as falling rocks.

Use tools designed specifically for digging wells, such as shovels and picks, and make sure they are properly sharpened.

Make sure there is proper ventilation in the well shaft to prevent the buildup of harmful gases such as carbon dioxide.

Digging a well by hand can be exhausting work, so take frequent breaks to rest and drink lots of fluids to keep hydrated.

In case of an accident or emergency, make sure you have a safety plan in place and know how to access emergency services.

It’s always safer to dig a well with a partner who can help watch out for potential hazards and lend assistance in case of an emergency.

More: Pindula News