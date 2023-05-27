Monthly Inflation Rate Jumped To 15.7% In May - ZIMSTAT

Zimbabwe’s month-on-month inflation rose to 15.7% in May after gaining 13.3 percentage points on the April 2023 rate of 2.4%.

The year-on-year inflation rose to 86.5% in May from 75.6% in April.

This was said by Zimbabwe National Statistics (ZIMSTAT) director-general Taguma Mahonde in Harare on Friday. He said:

The month-on-month inflation rate in May 2023 was 15.7% gaining 13.3 percentage points on the April 2023 rate of 2.4%. The month-on-month inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the index of the relevant month compared with the index of the previous month. The year-on-year inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the index of the relevant month of the year compared with the index of the same month in the previous year.

In March this year, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube announced that inflation will be measured using a weighted average of items priced in Zimbabwean dollars and United States dollars.

Previously the rate of inflation was based only on items in Zimbabwean dollars.

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti has said the move by the government to measure inflation using a weighted average of items priced in Zimbabwean dollars and United States dollars is insincere and an attempt to conceal rising inflation.

Biti said the government always comes up with “ridiculous” policies in a bid to cover its “embarrassing failures”.

More: Pindula News