Rape Victims Condemn Release Of Rapists Under Presidential Amnesty

Rape victims have condemned the release of rapists before fully serving their prison sentences under a recent Presidential Amnesty.

Victims of rape said it was painful to see convicted rapists “boasting” on camera about their offences after being released from jail

Emelka (not her real name) was only 11 years old when a 59-year-old villager raped her.

The rapist violated her several times, threatening to kill the young girl using witchcraft if she dared reveal the assault to anyone.

The issue only came to light when the girl contracted a sexually transmitted infection.

The man was arrested and sentenced to 12 years in prison but was among those released last week after a Presidential Amnesty.

Speaking to NewsDay, Elmelka’s mother said the Presidential Amnesty is a betrayal of rape victims’ trust in the justice system. She said:

I am appalled and devastated by President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa’s decision to grant amnesty to rapists. My daughter, who was brutally assaulted, fought tirelessly for justice and now it feels like her struggle was in vain. This amnesty sends a message that the pain and trauma endured by victims are insignificant. It is a betrayal of our trust in the justice system and a blow to all the survivors who summoned the courage to come forward. I fear for the safety of women in our society, as this decision only encourages more violence and leaves us without recourse.

Vimbiso (not her real name), a 33-year-old rape survivor told NewsDay that she was “devastated” by Mnangagwa’s decision to grant amnesty to rapists. She said:

As a survivor of rape, I am devastated by President Mnangagwa’s decision to grant amnesty to rapists. It feels like a betrayal to know that the person who violated me may be set free without serving their full sentence. This decision dismisses the pain and trauma endured by survivors like me. It sends a message that our suffering doesn’t matter and that justice can be easily disregarded. It took courage for me to come forward and seek justice, and now I feel defeated. Amnesty on rapists perpetuates a cycle of violence and leaves us vulnerable. I implore the government to reconsider this decision and prioritise the safety and mental well-being of survivors. We deserve justice and support, not the fear that our perpetrators will go unpunished.

Under the Presidential Amnesty, rapists who are over 65 years and had served two-thirds of their prison terms were released.

