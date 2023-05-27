Senior Citizen Claims A Bottle Of "Lucky Charm" Ointment Turned Into Goblins

An elderly man from Nyanga, John Nyamukafata, is under immense pressure from his grandchildren who are demanding that he deals with alleged goblins he acquired in the 1970s.

The Manica Post reported that the alleged goblins are said to be sexually abusing their wives and milking their cows.

The matter was brought before acting Chief Saunyama’s court recently where Nyamukafata pleaded for help to locate a traditional healer identified as Saize Mutamba.

Nyamukafata told the court that he bought the goblins from Mutamba in the disguise of luck charms during his youthful days. He said:

I did not know that I had acquired goblins from Mutamba. I only wanted luck charms as I was looking for a job in Harare. He gave me a small bottle with some ointment with the instructions that I would apply each time I was attending a job interview. After securing employment, I started using the luck ointment for other purposes and eventually discarded it. I, however, did not know that I was supposed to return the bottle to Mutamba. My children and grandchildren are now complaining that I possess goblins that are tormenting them. When I acquired the small bottle, little did I know that it will eventually turn into goblins. I have been looking for Mutamba everywhere, but have failed to locate him.

The goblins have allegedly been sexually terrorising the senior citizen’s grandson, Biggie and granddaughters, Nyasha and Princess.

Nyamufakata’s sons, Praise and Nhamo, together with grandchildren, Biggie, Nyasha and Princess all accuse him of causing their problems.

Praise told the court that the goblins have been sexually abusing their wives as well as milking their cows. He said:

The goblins are abusing our wives, daughters as well as sons. They are even sucking our cows’ milk. We have lost all respect for him as our father because all along, he was refusing to shoulder the blame for the family’s suffering. We would consult traditional healers and he would block everything so that he would not be exposed. However, when he was finally exposed, he apologised and told us that he was failing to locate the traditional healer who gave him the goblins.

During the court proceedings, one of the alleged goblins, which called itself Paradzai manifested on Nyasha.

It demanded a new wife who is “still fresh and young” saying it was ” tired of possessing Nyasha” who is in her twenties. It said:

When you transfer me to the new wife, you have to give Nyasha four beasts because she was my wife for a long time. The four beasts signify her four marriages that I ruined as she was my wife.

Some Zimbabweans, especially in rural areas believe in the existence of goblins which are depicted as mostly invisible creatures possessing superhuman abilities and having the power to create wealth for the owner but also capable of causing great harm when angered.

More: Pindula News