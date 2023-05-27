Voters' Roll Inspection May Be Delayed At Some Centres - ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has advised prospective voters that some voters’ roll inspection centres may start operating much later than the anticipated time this Saturday.

In a statement issued this Saturday, ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utloile Silaigwana said the delays are a result of “logistical and other unforeseen challenges”.

He said ZEC may consider allowing voters in affected areas to inspect the voters’ roll on 01 June. Said Silaigwana:

Owing to logistical and other unforeseen challenges, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would like to inform members of the public that some voters’ roll inspection centres may start operating much later than the anticipated time on 27 May 2023. The Commission may consider extending this exercise scheduled to end on 31 May 2023 by a day in affected areas.

Speaking to NewsDay on Wednesday, Silaigwana said voter registration is still ongoing at the usual centres. He said:

Voter registration has not yet been closed. However, members of the public will not be able to register as voters at the polling stations. They will be just inspecting the roll. Registration will be at the usual. There is no registration at all at the inspection centres. We are extending our work. We are doing it for the benefit of the public, as an administrative matter. We are doing like what we do with the voter registration blitz to bring the centres to the people. It’s an administrative decision that we have taken to bring the centres to the people, otherwise, individuals can inspect the roll anytime, according to the law.

Silaigwana said the voters’ roll will be closed for registration two days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed the election date.

More: Pindula News