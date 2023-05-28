Affordable Mobile Phones With The Biggest Batteries

ZESA electricity outages and load-shedding are still a big problem in Zimbabwe, so how long a battery phone lasts is very important. Worse, there are a lot of new residential suburbs where house owners do not have electricity installed at all.

Pindula has compiled a list of phones with the biggest batteries available here in Zimbabwe.

It is important to know however that having the biggest capacity battery does not automatically mean the longest-lasting battery. The battery life is affected by a lot of things. A phone may have a very big battery mAh but poor power management. With Samsungs, for example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the same 5,000 mAh size battery as Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it lasts much longer because of its more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

It is also common for budget mobile phones, such as itel and Tecno, to have higher battery-size lots of inbuilt apps always running that cannot be turned off. This uses more battery.

Itel P40 (6,000 mAh)

The Itel P40 became available in Zimbabwe in April 2023. Its battery comes at 6 000 mAh, the same as its predecessor, the Itel P38.

Fast-charging : 18W

: 18W Storage :64GB

:64GB RAM: 4GB

4GB Camera: 13 megapixels

13 megapixels Display: 6.6 inches

The phone is the most expensive in the itel range coming at between $105 and $120. Itel P40 is widely available in Zimbabwe at itel Home shops in Zimbabwe.

Tecno Pova Neo (6000 mAh)

Released in December 2021, the Pova Neo has a large 6000 mAh battery. This phone is still widely available in Zimbabwe compared to its successor, the Pova Neo 2 which was released in October 2022 (the Pova Neo 2 has a 7000 battery).

Tecno claims that the battery can last up to two days on a single charge.

Fast-charging : 18w

: 18w Storage : 64GB

: 64GB RAM: 4GB

4GB Camera: 13 megapixels

13 megapixels Display: 6.8 inches

In many ways, its features are quite similar to the itel P40 above. The price range of the Pova Neo in Zimbabwe is between $110 and $130.

Tecno Pova 3 (7,000 mAh)

The Tecno Pova 3 comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery. Though not widely available in Zimbabwe, this is a much more capable phone compared to the Neo above. It was released in May 2022.

Fast-charging : 33W

: 33W Storage: 128GB

128GB RAM: 6GB

6GB Camera: 50 megapixels

50 megapixels Display: 6.9 inches

If you were to find it in Zimbabwe, it would be priced between $160 and $180.

Samsung Galaxy M62 (7,000 mAh)

The Samsung Galaxy M62 is a 7000mAh battery phone released in March 2021. It supports 25W fast charging. The M62 belongs in the group of the few Samsung phones that have 7,000 mAh. The others are the Galaxy F62 (released Feb 2021) and the Galaxy M51 (released September 2020).

Fast-charging : 25W

: 25W Storage: 128GB

128GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Camera: 64 megapixels

64 megapixels Display: 6.7 inches

It’s not a common phone in Zimbabwe but the price will range between $350 and $450.

Doogee S89 (12,000 mAh)

Doogee is surprisingly not a very popular brand locally compared to, say, Samsung and Huawei. This particular Doogee S89 which is available in Zimbabwe comes with a 12000 mAh battery.

Fast-charging : 33W

: 33W Storage: 256GB

256GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Camera: 64MP

64MP Display: 6.3 inches

The price in Zimbabwe for the Doogee S89 is around $480. The Doogee brand also has other massive battery phones like the Doogee V Max which has 22000mAh.

Disclosure: Pindula is an official online retailer of the itel and Tecno brands in Zimbabwe.