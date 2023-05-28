Kwekwe-Gokwe Road: Just Raw Bus Accident Kills 7, Injures 43 People

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a deadly road traffic accident on May 27, 2023, at the 29-kilometre peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road involving a Just Raw Bus that killed seven (7), while 43 others sustained injuries.

According to reports, a Yutong bus with 62 passengers onboard, heading towards Kwekwe, veered off the road to the right, hit trees, overturned once, and landed on its left side.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZRP said the deceased victims’ bodies were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital. Reads the statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 27/05/23 at the 29 kilometre peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road in which seven people were killed whilst 43 others were injured. A Yutong bus travelling towards Kwekwe with sixty-two passengers on board veered off the road to right, hit trees and overturned once, before landing on its left side. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the National Police spokesperson, confirmed that a Just Raw Bus burst its right front tyre on the Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway on Saturday evening.

He said the bus was travelling from Gokwe to Beitbridge when the driver lost control, resulting in seven fatalities, with six dying at the scene and one passing away at Kwekwe General Hospital. The number of injured victims is yet to be ascertained, and investigations are ongoing. Further details will be provided as they become available.