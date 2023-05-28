Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Issues Weather Report And Forecast For May 28-30

The Meteorological Services Department, in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has released the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast for May 28 to May 30, 2023.

As noted in the report, Nyanga recorded medium frost as night temperatures continue to fall throughout the country due to clear skies. The daily minimum temperatures are also expected to follow this downward trend in all areas.

The forecast for May 29, 2023, anticipates a drop in evening to morning temperatures due to persistent clear skies and lighter winds. Therefore, more ground frost is expected in areas such as Nyanga, Hwedza, Matopos, and Henderson. The report emphasizes that ground frost is anticipated in high and open places, and cold conditions can affect the health of vulnerable individuals and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons.

Moreover, poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight temperature declines. The difference between night and daytime temperatures can also affect the body’s perception of cold. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that vulnerable members are appropriately dressed, especially in the early hours of the morning. Additionally, it is crucial to monitor the temperature within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on the bird population.

The weather outlook for May 30, 2023, indicates that ground frost will remain a challenge as clear skies are expected to persist countrywide. Therefore, the country should be alert to its dangers. The report advises that frost mitigation measures need to be considered in frost-prone areas, and individuals should contact their local Agritex Officer for better advice.

It is essential to take heed of the warnings and advice provided in the report to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals, particularly the vulnerable members of society, livestock, and crops.