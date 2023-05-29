EFF Condemns Anti-gay Law Signed By Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led by Julius Malema have released a statement condemning the signing of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill into law by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the EFF views the signing of the bill as a significant step backwards in promoting democracy, freedom of expression, and freedom of association in Africa.

The law legalizes the persecution of members of the LGBTQI± community by imposing life imprisonment and, in some cases, death sentences for those who engage in same-sex relationships.

The EFF believes that the anti-homosexuality bill, which is based on state-sponsored hate and homophobia, is not rooted in any historical truth or objective reality. The party said the law is a product of outdated attitudes that have been imposed on African societies by Western societies.

The EFF encourages all human rights activists to continue to oppose “these illogical, hateful, and homophobic laws” passed against the LGBTQI± community in Uganda. The party also said the laws are a stepping stone towards the repression of people on the basis of villainizing their identity, and all of Africa must resist hateful ideas seeking to criminalize the identities of people. We present the statement below: