FAZ Affiliated With ZANU PF Hijacks Voters' Roll Inspection Exercise - CCC

Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), a registered private voluntary organization affiliated with Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, has reportedly hijacked the voters’ roll inspection exercise by demanding proof of ruling party membership from those trying to check for their names.

Reports suggest that FAZ has a close working relationship with members of the central intelligence organization (CIO). FAZ members were manning several polling stations, mostly in rural areas, which resulted in some voters failing to check for their names.

Inspections were suspended at some centres in Shurugwi after the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) protested the presence of Faz members at the polling stations. At Sungano Motel polling station in Ward 12, Shurugwi North Constituency, police had to be called to intervene after Faz members refused to vacate the polling stations. CCC Shurugwi North Constituency aspiring candidate Bulle Madzitire told NewsDay:

We discovered at various centres during our assessment of the inspection exercise that Faz members were giving some orders to the registered voters who had pitched up for inspection. They were making inquiries on whether the registered voter was in the Zanu PF cell register or not. Those who knew that they were not in the Zanu PF register left the poling centres before inspecting their names. We reported the matter to the police, who later ordered the Faz members to leave the polling stations. This was the situation at many polling stations in the area.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana said he had not yet received a report on the incident. He told NewsDay:

I am not aware of the incident. But I guess the police are handling the case if they were notified.

ZANU PF political commissar Mike Bimha told NewsDay yesterday that he was not aware of what FAZ was doing. He is cited as saying:

I cannot speak on behalf of FAZ. They are a Zanu PF affiliate but they have their own leadership.

However, in a letter dated May 19, 2023, copied to ZANU PF vice-president Kembo Mohadi, chairperson Oppah Muchinguri, secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, Bimha directed party provincial chairpersons to ensure that all party members who appeared in cell registers, were registered as voters with the help of FAZ and Heritage Trust. Bimha wrote in the internal memo:

It is very critical that data capture is done diligently for this programme. Constituency experts Faz and the Heritage Trust Constituency co-ordinators will monitor and capture data at each polling station as well as submit daily reports to the command centres.

The voters’ roll inspection exercise failed to take off in some areas as scheduled due to Zec’s inability to provide transport.