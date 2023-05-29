NetOne Warns Overpricing Dealers, Distributors Will Be Blacklisted

NetOne, a telecommunications operator in Zimbabwe, has warned that any dealer or agency found overpricing the company’s products will be blacklisted as a distributor of NetOne products.

The mobile network operator launched a campaign to intensify its distribution channels across the country to counter parallel market speculators, who have been selling NetOne’s SIM cards at a higher price than their official rate.

NetOne’s CEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, has assured customers that they can purchase SIM cards at an affordable official price of US$1 or the Zimbabwe dollar equivalent at the interbank rate through any of its distribution channels, including Zimpost outlets, NetOne shops, and authorized dealers.

NetOne has also encouraged its customers to report any overpricing of SIM cards or related products to official channels, including social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok. NetOne’s mission is to bring customers together, build enduring bonds, and foster trust. Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said:

Contrary to reports circulating that there is a shortage of SIM cards. NetOne SIM cards are readily available throughout its distribution channels and customers can purchase new SIM cards or replace them at any of its channels including NetOne shops, Zimpost outlets and authorised dealers. The NetOne SIM card official price is US$1 or ZWL equivalent at the interbank rate. All dealers or agencies that are found violating the sales standards set-out by NetOne shall be blacklisted as distributors of NetOne products. The mission of NetOne is to leave a lasting impact, bring customers together, build enduring bonds, and foster trust.

NetOne sells its SIM card for US$1 at its official stores. However, dealers have been selling the SIM card for approximately US$3, with prices sharply rising when Econet Wireless faced network challenges which saw some of its customers switch to NetOne, its biggest competitor. Dealers took advantage of the increased demand for NetOne’s SIM cards and started selling them at a much higher price than their official price.