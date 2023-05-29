RBZ Announces Results Of Gold-backed Digital Tokens Auction

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has released the results of the RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens auction (Issue no. 3/2023, ) which took place on Friday 26 May 2023. The Bank received a total of 107 applications, with a combined value of ZW$8,500,033,262.87 and US$245, for the purchase of gold-backed digital tokens. The Bank has allotted the full amount of tokens. The details of the results are as follows:

ZW$ US$

Number of Bids Received 105 2 Value of Bids Received 8,500,033,262.87 244.97 Amount Allotted 8,500,033,262.87 244.97 Price per Milligram of Gold 152.46 0.0658 Milligrams of Gold Purchased 55,752,547 3,723 Total milligrams of gold purchased: 55,756,270 (55.76 kgs of gold)

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe also announced that applications for RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue no. 4/2023 should be submitted through banks during the current week, with settlement and issuance scheduled for Thursday, 1 June 2023. The Bank advised interested parties to follow the proper procedures for participating in this upcoming issue.