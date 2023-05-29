Zimbabwe Police Worried About Rise In Domestic Violence And Murder
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed concern about the increasing number of murder cases across the country, particularly those resulting from domestic violence due to accusations of infidelity.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, released a statement citing several recent cases. One involved a woman who died after being struck with an axe by her husband, who accused her of having an extra-marital affair. Another case involved a woman who was found dead in a shallow grave after being allegedly assaulted by her husband. In another incident, a man was stabbed to death by a group of suspects.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, Nyathi urged the public to value the sanctity of human life and seek peaceful ways of resolving their differences. They also encourage couples to seek counselling from local police stations, traditional leaders, or church elders. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is deeply concerned about the trend of violence and urges individuals to find peaceful ways to resolve disputes. We present the police statement below:
MURDER CASES DUE TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the number of murder cases being recorded throughout the country on weekly basis. Most of these cases are mainly attributed to domestic violence arising from accusations of infidelity on the part of couples.
In one of the murder cases, Nyarai Masauso (41) died on 28′ May 2023 whilst admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after being struck with an axe several times on thighs and stomach by her husband only identified as Muridzi, after a dispute on 26′ May 2023 at Watyoka Mine, Watakai, Concession. The suspect had accused the victim of having an extra marital affair. The suspect is on the run.
In another case which occurred on 27th May 2023, Sikhangezile Tshuma (39) was found dead with bruises all over the body and a deep cut on the forehead, in a shallow grave which was covered with a cloth, in a bushy area near Gulalikabili Line, Tsholotsho. The victim was allegedly last seen arguing with her husband, Darlington Sibanda (36) at Patalika Business Centre on 26′ May 2023. Darlington Sibanda had accused the victim of having an extra marital affair.
On 28 May 2023 at Flem Flora Farm, New Parliament, Mt Hampden, Harare, Alexandra Gezi (52) struck his wife, Rita Rore (42) with a hoe on the head several times after accusing her of infidelity. The victim was found dead with deep cuts on the head after her daughter had alerted neighbours of the attack.
Meanwhile, police in Fort Rixon are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 27th May 2023 at a shop at 99 Village, 5 Kombo. The suspects identified as, Bethod Mthembu, Nkosi Mpofu, Arnold Sibanda and a male juvenile (17) took turns to assault the victim, Readman Ndlovu (46) with open hands before Bethod Mthembu stabbed the victim with Columbian knife on the chest. The victim died on the spot.
In Gweru, Police have arrested Darlington Tshuma (29) in connection with a cases of murder and attempted murder which occurred on 27th May 2023 in a bushy area near Matambo Business Centre, Matobo. The suspect and Moses Moyo (31) stabbed Jefta Mkwananzi (22) with a Colombian knife on right thigh before stabbing Fana Ntini (19) with the knife on the stomach. Fana Ntini died on the spot whilst Jefta Mkwananzi sustained a cut on the thigh and is admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the public to value the sanctity of human life and resolve differences amicably without resorting to violence. We urge couples to seek counseling from local Police Stations, traditional leaders and church elders to find peaceful ways of resolving differences.