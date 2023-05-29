Zimbabwe Police Worried About Rise In Domestic Violence And Murder

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed concern about the increasing number of murder cases across the country, particularly those resulting from domestic violence due to accusations of infidelity.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, released a statement citing several recent cases. One involved a woman who died after being struck with an axe by her husband, who accused her of having an extra-marital affair. Another case involved a woman who was found dead in a shallow grave after being allegedly assaulted by her husband. In another incident, a man was stabbed to death by a group of suspects.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, Nyathi urged the public to value the sanctity of human life and seek peaceful ways of resolving their differences. They also encourage couples to seek counselling from local police stations, traditional leaders, or church elders. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is deeply concerned about the trend of violence and urges individuals to find peaceful ways to resolve disputes. We present the police statement below: