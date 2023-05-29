Zimbabwean Man Arrested For Impersonating A Medical Doctor In South Africa

A Zimbabwean man was arrested in South Africa after impersonating a medical doctor and using the doctor’s registration credentials to practise illegally.

He was arrested during the ongoing nationwide crackdown on healthcare practitioners operating illegally launched recently by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), IOL reported.

Spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said in April 2023, Dr Lesne Pucjlowski reported to the HPCSA that an unknown person had fraudulently used her name, identity number, and registration number to secure a job in Cape Town. The suspect, Simba Koromani, was arrested after he was lured to an interview for another job placement, where he applied for the position using Dr Lesne Pucjlowski’s information. During interrogation, Koromani, a Zimbabwean citizen with no valid passport, admitted to being an impostor. A fake identity document and CV with his picture but bearing Dr Pucjlowski’s details were found in his possession. Koromani was arrested and detained for fraud and contravening Section 17 and Section 40 of the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974.

In another incident, a Congolese national was arrested in Kuruman, Northern Cape, for practising as a medical practitioner while not registered with the council. Tsatsawane said during the inspection, it was discovered that the Congolese national, Mr Tshifata Katembwe, has been working at a medical practice registered to one Dr TK Gopane since January 2022. Tsatsawane said:

Mr Katembwe was arrested for practising illegally and as a result, he was in contravention of Section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974, and detained at the Kuruman SAPS. After his arrest, Katembwe appeared before the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court last week, and his case was postponed. Tsatsawane said Dr Gopane is registered with the HPCSA Council as a medical practitioner and will be reported to the Medical and Dental Professions Board for appointing an unregistered person.

The HPCSA is responsible for regulating health professions in South Africa, including education, training, registration, professional conduct, ethical behaviour, and ensuring Continuing Professional Development (CPD). The council has called on the public to report illegal practices by unregistered individuals and for registered practitioners to be cautious and report any suspected illegal practices.