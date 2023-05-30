PSL Condemns Attacks On Match Officials During Soccer Matches

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) issued a press release on May 30, 2023, denouncing the recent attacks on match officials during Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches.

The statement, seen by Pindula News, strongly condemns any form of abuse, harassment, or assault on match officials and emphasizes that referees are there to apply the laws of the game and their decisions must be respected by clubs and stakeholders alike.

PSL advised clubs to lodge official complaints if they are not satisfied with match officials’ decisions. Reads the statement released by Kudzai Bare, PSL’s Communication and Media Liaison Officer:

ASSAULT ON MATCH OFFICIALS We note with concern the recent attacks on match officials during Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches. The Premier Soccer League strongly condemns any form of abuse, harassment or assault on match officials. The referees are there to apply the Laws of the Game and their decisions must be respected by the clubs and all stakeholders. We advise clubs to lodge official complaints if they are not happy with the Match Officials’ decisions. The Premier Soccer League is determined to ensure that such behaviour is stamped out of the game and will be taking the necessary disciplinary action as provided in the PSL Rules and Regulations.

Some Context:

In a recent soccer match between CAPS United and Simba Bhora, referee Jimmy Makwanda was hit by a missile thrown by CAPS United fans as he left the pitch. The fans were unhappy with the way the match officials had conducted themselves during the game. Makwanda had shielded himself using police and Green Machine marshals after some rowdy fans invaded the pitch in protest. Although CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was not happy with the refereeing, he condemned the fans’ reactions.