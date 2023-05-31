Isau Mupfumi Loses US$52 000 To Armed Robbers

ZANU PF Central Committee member Isau Mupfumi’s Gold Class garage in the Nyakamete Industrial Area was robbed of US$52 000 on Sunday night.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the armed robbery. He said:

Yes, there was an armed robbery yesterday night at my Gold Class garage and I lost US$52 000. Our team has since attended the scene and investigations are in progress. We are appealing to members of the public to assist the police with information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station. If any person or persons notice people who will be having abnormal spending or a sudden lavish lifestyle, they should contact the nearest police station.

Mupfumi, who is the aspiring Mutare Central parliamentary candidate in the upcoming general elections, has interests in the transport sector. He said:

Seven suspected robbers pounced at my Nyakamete garage yesterday (Sunday) night. They subdued the guards and broke into one of the storerooms where they took a grinder that they used to break the safe. They stole US$52 000 and left after locking the guards in the storeroom. Police are carrying out their investigations.

Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase in the country as businesses prefer to keep their cash rather than deposit it with banks after the Government introduced controversial currency reforms in 2019 which resulted in the conversion of US dollars to worthless RTGS.

In 2022, in a bid to reduce robberies and rampant gun crime in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa extended a gun amnesty that allowed Zimbabweans illegally in possession of firearms to surrender them to the police with no questions asked.

