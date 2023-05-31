Zemura Thanks AFC Bournemouth Ahead Of Move To Udinese

Warriors utility player Jordan Zemura has expressed gratitude to AFC Bournemouth and the club’s fans as he prepares to make his move to Italy.

In April, Italian club Udinese Calcio, commonly referred to as Udinese announced the signing of Zemura.

The 23-year-old became the first Zimbabwean to join a Serie A club after signing a long-term deal with Udinese effective 01 July 2023 to 30 June 2027.

Zemura took to social media to thank the Cherries for the time he spent with them since joining as a 19-year-old. He wrote:

The season is officially over, first of all, wanted to say thank you to my family and friends for your support throughout it all, in a season that I will never forget playing in the biggest league in the world! Something that I will forever cherish and hold tight to me. Secondly, after all that has been said throughout the course of the last 3 months I wanted to make it known I am forever grateful to @officialafcb for allowing me to showcase myself and trusting me! Thank you to the staff all across the club they showed me love and care. To the fans thank you for singing my name to the rooftops, and 4 the love from day 1❤ something so special and will never be forgotten, no matter what was said I came as a 19-year-old boy and I’ve grown with every step, for that I am forever thankful! Wish nothing but the best for the club and my teammates who have helped me since I first stepped into the dressing room. Once a cherry always a cherry. Excited for the future to continue developing and working harder and achieving everything I set out to achieve in this game, with God’s grace and protection I will!

Zemura was banished from the Bournemouth first-team squad after he allegedly rejected a proposed new deal in excess of £30 000 per week, alongside additional bonuses and achievable salary rises.

His last appearance for the club came in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in early March.

