President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed the 23rd of August 2023 as the day for general elections in Zimbabwe.

In Statutory Instrument 85 of2023, Proclamation 4 of 2023, Mnangagwa has also set the 2nd October 2023 as the date for a run-off for the election of the office of the President if such a poll becomes necessary in terms of Section 38(1)(a)(iii) of the Electoral Act.