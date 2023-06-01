Armed Robbers Intercept Liquor Delivery Truck In Muzarabani

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of three suspected armed robbers who intercepted a liquor delivery truck on Wednesday, 31 May in Muzarabani.

Police said the three suspects, who were armed with a pistol and an unidentified firearm, robbed the driver and his assistant of US$8 000 and a cellphone.

The suspects who, were travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle, pounced on the truck along Muzarabani-Mahuwe Road around 9 AM yesterday. Police said:

Police in Muzarabani are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on 31/05/23 at around 0900 hours at the 8-kilometre peg along Muzarabani-Mahuwe Road. Three unknown suspects armed with a pistol and an unidentified firearm, who were travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle intercepted a liquor delivery truck and attacked the driver and his assistant before stealing US$8 000 which was in the safe and a cellphone.

Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase in the country as businesses prefer to keep their cash rather than deposit it with banks after the Government introduced controversial currency reforms in 2019 which resulted in the conversion of US dollars to worthless RTGS.

According to a report by the Global Press Journal, the number of illegal firearms smuggled into Zimbabwe from neighboring countries has increased, which has led to a rise in armed robberies.

In 2022, in a bid to reduce robberies and rampant gun crime in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa extended a gun amnesty that allowed Zimbabweans illegally in possession of firearms to surrender them to the police with no questions asked.

More: Pindula News