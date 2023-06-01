Chamisa Blames Mnangagwa, Mthuli's Policy Inconsistency For Price Hikes

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has blamed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube for the country’s economic challenges.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa “changes like the weather” and that policy inconsistency has resulted in price hikes, erosion of salaries and the precipitous fall in the value of the Zimbabwe dollar.

Ncube, who was appointed Treasury boss in 2018, has struggled to reverse Zimbabwe’s economic downturn and recently threatened to hike the policy rate which at one point was at 200 per cent.

Speaking to journalists Chamisa on Tuesday, Chamisa said Mnangagwa and Ncube cannot resolve Zimbabwe’s economic challenges. He said:

Everyone is hungry, everyone is complaining, and everyone feels that the situation in the country is not okay. This is the problem of having the wrong leader or being led by one who takes power illegitimately as Mnangagwa did. You will realise none of the things that person will do would have been well thought out. No one knows how he thinks, he changes like the weather. Nothing works and we want to fix all that by voting for the right candidate. Look at how Mnangagwa and Ncube are behaving. Their tools box is empty, they cannot resolve the economic questions of the day, and they cannot understand that confidence, predictability and consistency of policy are everything. The price hikes are an indicator of hikes in all other ill-spheres. We are not part of those that lead in corruption, unemployment, inflation, road accidents, reserves, politically motivated violence, poor road networks, arrest of political players and journalists.

Over the past few weeks, Ncube has announced a series of measures to deal with price hikes including the recent suspension of duty on all basic grocery items for six months.

The grocery items are rice, flour, cooking oil, margarine, salt, sugar, maize meal, powdered milk, milk formula, tea, petroleum jelly, toothpaste, bath soap, laundry and washing powder.

