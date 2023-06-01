Govt To Meet Civil Servants Over Salary Increment Soon - Mavima

The Government is reportedly set to convene the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting to review conditions of service for civil servants in the coming few weeks.

In an interview with New Ziana on Wednesday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima, said Government ministries are already working on a framework for reviewing civil servants’ salaries. Said Mavima:

So, that consultation is taking place. It might take about a week or so, but once we have that framework and clear indicators of what is possible from the Government’s side, we then convene the NJNC, which will be a discussion between the representatives of the workers and the Government team.

The Government awarded civil servants a 100 per cent salary hike in April this year but the increment has since been eroded by rising inflation.

Civil servants also rejected the 100% salary increment offer, accusing their employer of unilateralism.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Cecilia Alexander said no agreement was signed when Government representatives and civil servants met under the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC).

The Government, however, proceeded to effect the salary increment in spite of protests from civil servants.

The adjustment included an increase of the COVID-19 allowance from US$200 to US$250 per month across all sectors, excluding the health sector.

Teachers were awarded a US$80 teaching allowance payable at the prevailing inter-bank rate with effect from April 1, 2023. The school fees payment facility for children of teachers was scrapped.

