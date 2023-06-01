Zimbabwe Summons US Embassy Official Over "Register To Vote" Tweets

Zimbabwe on Tuesday called on the United States Embassy to refrain from interfering in its electoral processes after the latter posted several election-related messages on Twitter on 26 May.

The Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Rofina Chikava met with the Chargé d’affaires for the US Embassy, Elaine French, to voice Zimbabwe’s disapproval of the United States’s interference.

Following the meeting, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Livit Mugejo released the statement below:

Today, the 30th of May 2023 at 1430 hrs, the Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Rofina Chikava met with the Chargé D’Affaires for the US Embassy in Harare, Ms Elaine French. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade summoned the Chargé D’Affaires after the US Embassy issued several election-related social media posts via Twitter on 26 May 2023. The most notable post was captioned: “Register to vote and make sure your voice is heard,” among other tweets which had been made a few days before. During the meeting with Ms Elaine French, Ambassador Chikava underscored Government’s commitment towards holding a peaceful, free and fair election, in line with His Excellency (H.E), President E.D Mnangagwa’s clarion call. Ambassador Chikava took the opportunity to highlight Zimbabwe’s preparations for the Harmonised Elections. These include voter registration and education, delimitation of constituencies and wards and the ongoing inspection of the voters’ roll, in line with the country’s constitution. Despite Zimbabwe’s strong commitment towards holding a peaceful, free and fair election, Ambassador Chikava, however, expressed concern over the Mission’s election related-social media posts, bordering on activism and meddling in Zimbabwe’s internal affairs. Ambassador Chikava said the conduct by the US Embassy was unacceptable as it deviated from conventional diplomatic norms and values enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961). The Ministry also called on the US Embassy to refrain from posting such messages in the spirit of re-engagement between our two countries. In her response, the US Charge D’Affaires Ms Elaine French acknowledged Government’s concerns and reiterated her Mission’s commitment to improve its communication in line with expected diplomatic conduct. She further expressed optimism in the continued collaboration between Zimbabwe and the US. Zimbabwe views the U.S.A as an important co-operating partner in its development goals, in line with the Engagement and Re-Engagement policy.

More: Pindula News