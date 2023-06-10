Former VP Mphoko's Son Granted Bail Pending Appeal In Rape Case

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela, who was serving a 20-year jail term for three counts of raping his 12-year-old niece and escaping lawful custody, has been granted ZWL$200k bail pending appeal by the Bulawayo High Court.

The State did not oppose the bail application, acknowledging that Mphoko has prospects of success on appeal against his conviction.

Mphoko’s legal representative, Thabekhulu Dube of Ncube and Partners, made the bail application.

Mphoko was convicted in early May.

