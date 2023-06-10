Man Jailed 18 Years For Raping 13-year-old Stepdaughter

A 35-year-old man from Shamva has been sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Bindura regional magistrate for raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter twice without protection.

Takudzwa Russel Rupere will serve 16 years in prison as the magistrate, Amos Mbobo, conditionally suspended two years.

Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that on August 29, 2022, Rupere took advantage of the complainant’s mother’s absence and raped her after threatening to kill her. The girl reported the incident to her mother, who failed to take action.

Rupere raped her again on September 5, 2022, and prevented her from going to school for fear of being exposed. A week later, her sister found out about the incident and took her to the police station, leading to Rupere’s arrest.

Cases of minors being raped by relatives or close acquaintances in Zimbabwe are not uncommon. The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) reported 5,438 cases of rape and sexual assault in 2018, with most of the victims being minors. In many of these cases, the perpetrators are family members, relatives, or close acquaintances of the victims.

The ZIMSTAT report also revealed that many cases of rape and sexual assault go unreported due to fear of stigma, retaliation, or lack of trust in the justice system. The Child Protection Society of Zimbabwe has reported that many victims of child sexual abuse do not receive appropriate medical, legal, or psychological support, which can lead to long-term physical and emotional trauma.

The Zimbabwean government has made efforts to address this issue, such as enacting the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, which provide legal protection for women and children against sexual violence. The government has also established special courts to expedite the handling of sexual violence cases.

However, more needs to be done to improve awareness, prevention, and response to cases of minors being raped by relatives or close people in Zimbabwe. This includes increasing access to education and resources for reporting and preventing sexual violence, as well as providing more comprehensive support and rehabilitation services for victims of sexual abuse.